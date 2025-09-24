Left Menu

TVU Networks Revolutionizes Global Summit Broadcasting

TVU Networks provided cloud-based solutions for the 'What India Thinks Today' summit attended by PM Modi. Their technology ensured seamless broadcasting across 25 venues with uninterrupted connectivity, ultra-low latency, and rapid deployment, setting a new standard for real-time global event production.

Updated: 24-09-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 10:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

TVU Networks, a prominent name in cloud-based live broadcast solutions, facilitated global connectivity for the 'What India Thinks Today' summit, held at the Bharat Mandapam International Convention Center in New Delhi on March 28–29.

The summit brought together high-profile figures, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who discussed 'India's Role in the New World Order.' TV9 Network, a leading media organization, utilized TVU's advanced cloud solutions to deliver a seamless interactive broadcast experience.

Ahead of industry standards, TVU demonstrated excellence in maintaining uninterrupted connectivity, achieving ultra-low latency for real-time interactions, and rapid setup, revolutionizing the cost and complexity associated with traditional broadcasting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

