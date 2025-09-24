TVU Networks Revolutionizes Global Summit Broadcasting

TVU Networks, a prominent name in cloud-based live broadcast solutions, facilitated global connectivity for the 'What India Thinks Today' summit, held at the Bharat Mandapam International Convention Center in New Delhi on March 28–29.

The summit brought together high-profile figures, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who discussed 'India's Role in the New World Order.' TV9 Network, a leading media organization, utilized TVU's advanced cloud solutions to deliver a seamless interactive broadcast experience.

Ahead of industry standards, TVU demonstrated excellence in maintaining uninterrupted connectivity, achieving ultra-low latency for real-time interactions, and rapid setup, revolutionizing the cost and complexity associated with traditional broadcasting.

