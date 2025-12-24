Left Menu

ISRO's LVM3-M6 Mission: A New Era for Global Connectivity

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched its LVM3-M6 mission, successfully placing the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into orbit. This mission, the heaviest payload in LVM3's history, aims to offer 4G and 5G connectivity directly to mobile devices worldwide, marking a significant advancement in space technology.

Updated: 24-12-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 11:19 IST
In a landmark achievement, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched the LVM3-M6 mission, carrying the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite. Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh praised ISRO's team, highlighting the growth of India's space capabilities under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Joining the accolades, Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant applauded the ISRO scientists for their flawless execution. He emphasized the mission's role in extending 4G and 5G connectivity to the most isolated areas, illustrating a major leap in communication technology.

The launch occurred at the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 mission is a major commercial endeavor by ISRO, marking its sixth operational flight utilizing the LVM3 rocket, capable of launching the heaviest payload into Low Earth Orbit from Indian soil.

