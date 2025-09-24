Left Menu

Theatre Festival in Andaman: Celebrating Art and Social Reflection

The Andaman and Nicobar Administration is hosting a theatre festival to promote theatre as a medium for cultural expression and social change. Open to local groups, the event will feature stage adaptations of Indian literature. The festival also encourages plays on contemporary social issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portblair | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Andaman and Nicobar Administration is set to host a theatre festival on September 25-26, aiming to emphasize theatre's role in cultural storytelling and social change. The event is open to cultural associations and theatre groups from the region, officials have announced.

Participants are invited to present stage adaptations of notable Indian literature in Hindi, as well as original plays tackling modern social issues such as education, gender equality, mental health, and environmental awareness. This initiative is designed to showcase the rich tapestry of Indian literary traditions while offering performers a platform to engage audiences dynamically.

The Department of Art and Culture will support participants with venue arrangements and stage setups. Officials hope the festival will draw substantial participation and celebrate the art form's potential to inspire social dialogue and change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

