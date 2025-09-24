Jharkhand Charcha 2025: Paving Pathways for Inclusive Growth

Jharkhand Charcha 2025, a landmark event held in Ranchi, saw participation from over 250 leaders representing diverse sectors including government, civil society, and markets. The event aimed to devise holistic development pathways for Jharkhand, focusing on systemic solutions that integrate economic security, social equity, and ecological sustainability.

Rural Development Minister Dipika Pandey Singh highlighted the importance of partnerships extending beyond finances to leverage the experiences and knowledge of stakeholders. She emphasized the role of women change agents in promoting community benefit programs, asserting that combining grassroots leadership with institutional collaboration could propel Jharkhand towards inclusive growth.

Experts stressed the significance of ground-tailored programs to combat extreme poverty, advocating for innovative models such as 'cash plus care'. Discussions underscored the necessity of evolving Jharkhand's economy by diversifying rural livelihoods and enhancing market readiness, while also advocating for technology-driven tribal livelihoods improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)