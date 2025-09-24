Left Menu

Remembering Claudia Cardinale: Icon of European Cinema

Claudia Cardinale, acclaimed Italian actress known for her roles in iconic European films of the 1960s and 1970s, passed away at the age of 87. Celebrated for her performances in films like '8½' and 'The Leopard', Cardinale's storied career began after winning a beauty contest in Tunisia. Despite Hollywood interest, she remained dedicated to European cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 24-09-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 13:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Claudia Cardinale, an Italian actress celebrated for her roles in some of the most iconic European films of the 1960s and 1970s, has died at 87, according to AFP. Cardinale, known for starring in over 100 films, was renowned for her youthful purity in Federico Fellini's '8½.'

Her notable performances included Angelica Sedara in Luchino Visconti's 'The Leopard' and a reformed prostitute in Sergio Leone's 'Once Upon a Time in the West.' Despite Hollywood opportunities, she remained committed to European cinema, establishing her legacy as one of the great actresses of her time.

Born in Tunisia to Sicilian parents, Cardinale's film career began at 17 after winning a local beauty contest. She considered her movie career accidental, yet she became a symbol of Italian cinema's golden era. Cardinale passed away in France, surrounded by her children.

