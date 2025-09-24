Trivandrum Ready for Record-Breaking Marathon Event

On October 12, 2025, Kerala's capital, Thiruvananthapuram, will host its largest marathon to date. The UST Trivandrum Marathon, in its second edition, is organized by AI and tech giant UST in collaboration with NEB Sports. The event promises to gather over 10,000 runners.

Milind Soman, a renowned Indian actor and fitness advocate, has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the marathon. Sports stalwarts such as Pullela Gopichand and U Vimal Kumar will also attend, adding prestige to the event, which offers significant prize money and aims to promote health awareness.

The marathon will feature four categories, including a full marathon and a 10K run, emphasizing physical and mental well-being. Registrations can be completed online, underscoring UST's commitment to societal health and wellness, while the event reinforces Thiruvananthapuram as a hub for health-centric activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)