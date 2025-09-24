Left Menu

Ladakh Festival Cancelled Amid Protests and Shutdown

The annual Ladakh festival was called off due to clashes between police and protesters. Demands were made to advance talks with the Centre on Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule provisions. The cancellation affected local artists, cultural troupes, tourists, and the local community, impacting the event's aim to boost tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:59 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, the four-day Ladakh Festival faced an abrupt cancellation on its concluding day following tensions between protesters and law enforcement.

A clampdown was seen in Leh as citizens demanded accelerated discussions with the Centre surrounding Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion.

This decision diverted from Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta's anticipated presence and led to disappointment among festival participants, including local artists whose performances aimed to bolster the region's tourism appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

