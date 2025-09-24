Ladakh Festival Cancelled Amid Protests and Shutdown

In an unexpected turn of events, the four-day Ladakh Festival faced an abrupt cancellation on its concluding day following tensions between protesters and law enforcement.

A clampdown was seen in Leh as citizens demanded accelerated discussions with the Centre surrounding Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion.

This decision diverted from Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta's anticipated presence and led to disappointment among festival participants, including local artists whose performances aimed to bolster the region's tourism appeal.

