China Challenges Trump on Russia Trade Allegations
China has rejected former US President Donald Trump's accusation that India and China are primary funders of the Ukraine war via Russian oil purchases. The Chinese Foreign Ministry highlighted that the US and EU also maintain trade with Russia, pledging countermeasures if China’s trade is obstructed.
In response to former US President Donald Trump's criticism, China has defended its trade practices, calling out the US and EU for their continued commerce with Russia amid the Ukraine conflict. Beijing emphasized that global trade relations with Russia continue, despite Trump's focus on India and China's oil imports.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stressed the legality and alignment of China-Russia trade within World Trade Organisation (WTO) guidelines, promising counteractions if China's trade encounters barriers. He emphasized China's impartial stance on the Ukraine issue and its advocacy for peace negotiations.
Trump's allegations at the UN General Assembly included criticism of NATO countries for maintaining Russian energy imports, while omitting the US's own economic activities with Moscow. This included ongoing imports of Russian nuclear, palladium, and chemical goods essential for various American industries.
