Left Menu

China Challenges Trump on Russia Trade Allegations

China has rejected former US President Donald Trump's accusation that India and China are primary funders of the Ukraine war via Russian oil purchases. The Chinese Foreign Ministry highlighted that the US and EU also maintain trade with Russia, pledging countermeasures if China’s trade is obstructed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 24-09-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 15:11 IST
China Challenges Trump on Russia Trade Allegations
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • China

In response to former US President Donald Trump's criticism, China has defended its trade practices, calling out the US and EU for their continued commerce with Russia amid the Ukraine conflict. Beijing emphasized that global trade relations with Russia continue, despite Trump's focus on India and China's oil imports.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stressed the legality and alignment of China-Russia trade within World Trade Organisation (WTO) guidelines, promising counteractions if China's trade encounters barriers. He emphasized China's impartial stance on the Ukraine issue and its advocacy for peace negotiations.

Trump's allegations at the UN General Assembly included criticism of NATO countries for maintaining Russian energy imports, while omitting the US's own economic activities with Moscow. This included ongoing imports of Russian nuclear, palladium, and chemical goods essential for various American industries.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives in Alwar

Tragic Accident Claims Four Lives in Alwar

 India
2
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Moldova and Russia in Observer Accreditation Row

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Moldova and Russia in Observer Accreditation Row

 Russia
3
Water Crisis Sparks Protests in Puducherry

Water Crisis Sparks Protests in Puducherry

 India
4
Typhoon Ragasa: A Fierce Force Strikes China

Typhoon Ragasa: A Fierce Force Strikes China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025