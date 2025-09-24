Left Menu

Senco Gold's Digital Transformation: Bridging Tradition with Innovation

Senco Gold & Diamonds, an Indian jewellery giant, successfully transitioned from an offline to a modern digital brand through its collaboration with Netcore Cloud. This partnership doubled conversion rates and drew over 5,000 footfalls by integrating digital strategy with traditional customer experiences during the Akshay Tritiya festival.

Updated: 24-09-2025 17:10 IST
Senco Gold & Diamonds, a renowned Indian jewellery retailer, has embraced the digital era by partnering with Netcore Cloud, a leader in AI-driven customer engagement. This collaboration marked a significant brand transformation, enhancing Senco's online presence and resulting in a doubling of conversion rates and over 5,000 store footfalls during the Akshay Tritiya festival.

Netcore Cloud provided not only technology but strategic guidance to craft a seamless customer journey from digital interactions to in-store purchases. This included advanced segmentation, tailored campaigns, and integration across multiple digital platforms, culminating in meaningful customer experiences that resonated with Senco's traditional values.

The success of this partnership demonstrates how digital strategies can enhance traditional business models. Looking ahead, Senco plans to further integrate its digital platforms with Netcore's technology, aiming to scale personalized customer service and adopt advanced AI-driven segmentation and chatbot assistance.

