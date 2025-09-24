Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025: A Global Showcase of Culture and Commerce

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. Scheduled from September 25 to 29, the event will highlight Uttar Pradesh's industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovative strengths on a global platform, according to official statements.

The show aims to foster a future-ready ecosystem for youth, entrepreneurs, and international delegates by celebrating the state's diverse cultural identity. The inaugural edition in 2023 featured President Droupadi Murmu and attracted substantial participation, laying a strong foundation for future growth.

Anticipating over 2,500 exhibitors and 500 foreign buyers, the event seeks to enhance its role as a global hub for business and investment. A key attraction will be the One District One Product (ODOP) Pavilion, presenting signature items from all districts, bolstered by the Russia–India Business Dialogue fostering economic cooperation.

