Left Menu

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Kerala Conclave 2025 Unveiled

The Kerala Women Entrepreneurs Conclave 2025, spearheaded by Industries Minister P Rajeeve, will be held in Thrissur on October 13. Focused on enhancing female participation in the MSME sector, the event will feature seminars, exhibitions, and networking opportunities, drawing over 1,000 attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:04 IST
Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Kerala Conclave 2025 Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Women Entrepreneurs Conclave 2025, with its logo unveiled by Industries Minister P Rajeeve, is set to become a key event in the state's business calendar. Scheduled for October 13 in Thrissur, the conclave aims to bolster female entrepreneurship in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

Under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) project, supported by the World Bank, the event seeks to provide a platform for women entrepreneurs to access crucial resources and networks. Minister Rajeeve highlighted that women currently make up 31 percent of the registered entrepreneurs under the 'Year of Enterprise' initiative.

The conclave will offer seminars on technology adoption and digital innovation, alongside exhibitions and a proposed single-window system to link entrepreneurs with banks and other institutions. Industries Department Principal Secretary APM Mohammed Haneesh identified the conclave as a pivotal step toward a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Farmer's Life Ended Amidst Flooding Devastation

Tragic Loss: Farmer's Life Ended Amidst Flooding Devastation

 India
2
Gianfranco Zola: From Chelsea Legend to Ryder Cup Surprise

Gianfranco Zola: From Chelsea Legend to Ryder Cup Surprise

 Global
3
REC Transfers Davanagere Power Transmission to Power Grid: A Major Milestone

REC Transfers Davanagere Power Transmission to Power Grid: A Major Milestone

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: Moldova's Pivotal Battle for Sovereignty Against Russian Influence

Tensions Escalate: Moldova's Pivotal Battle for Sovereignty Against Russian ...

 Moldova

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025