Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Kerala Conclave 2025 Unveiled

The Kerala Women Entrepreneurs Conclave 2025, with its logo unveiled by Industries Minister P Rajeeve, is set to become a key event in the state's business calendar. Scheduled for October 13 in Thrissur, the conclave aims to bolster female entrepreneurship in the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

Under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) project, supported by the World Bank, the event seeks to provide a platform for women entrepreneurs to access crucial resources and networks. Minister Rajeeve highlighted that women currently make up 31 percent of the registered entrepreneurs under the 'Year of Enterprise' initiative.

The conclave will offer seminars on technology adoption and digital innovation, alongside exhibitions and a proposed single-window system to link entrepreneurs with banks and other institutions. Industries Department Principal Secretary APM Mohammed Haneesh identified the conclave as a pivotal step toward a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)