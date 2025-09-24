Justice for Zubeen: Assam CM Orders SIT Probe
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The SIT aims to examine the circumstances surrounding Garg's demise in Singapore, amid multiple FIRs against the organizers of the Northeast India Festival.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the tragic death of renowned cultural figure Zubeen Garg. The singer passed away in Singapore, prompting a surge of public and governmental scrutiny.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police is currently addressing over 60 FIRs filed statewide against the festival organizers where Garg was slated to perform. The state government is committed to uncovering the truth behind Garg's untimely demise.
Authorities are sending viscera samples to the Central Forensic Laboratory in Delhi, as a second postmortem was conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. The singing legend was laid to rest with state honors, reflecting the profound impact of his loss on Assam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
