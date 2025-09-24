Left Menu

Justice for Zubeen: Assam CM Orders SIT Probe

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The SIT aims to examine the circumstances surrounding Garg's demise in Singapore, amid multiple FIRs against the organizers of the Northeast India Festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:01 IST
Justice for Zubeen: Assam CM Orders SIT Probe
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the tragic death of renowned cultural figure Zubeen Garg. The singer passed away in Singapore, prompting a surge of public and governmental scrutiny.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police is currently addressing over 60 FIRs filed statewide against the festival organizers where Garg was slated to perform. The state government is committed to uncovering the truth behind Garg's untimely demise.

Authorities are sending viscera samples to the Central Forensic Laboratory in Delhi, as a second postmortem was conducted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. The singing legend was laid to rest with state honors, reflecting the profound impact of his loss on Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blumenthal Challenges FAA's $3.1 Million Fine on Boeing

Blumenthal Challenges FAA's $3.1 Million Fine on Boeing

 Global
2
Saving Banganga: Protecting a Heritage Site from Ritual Pollution

Saving Banganga: Protecting a Heritage Site from Ritual Pollution

 India
3
Curfew imposed in violence-hit Leh district of Ladakh to prevent more loss of lives: LG Kavinder Gupta.

Curfew imposed in violence-hit Leh district of Ladakh to prevent more loss o...

 India
4
Treasury Secretary Warns of NYC Bailout Risk under Mamdani's Plans

Treasury Secretary Warns of NYC Bailout Risk under Mamdani's Plans

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025