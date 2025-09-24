Left Menu

Mystery Deepens: Opposition Demands CBI Probe Into Zubeen Garg's Death

Opposition parties in Assam have demanded a CBI probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg, who drowned in Singapore. Concerns over suspicious circumstances and jurisdictional challenges were raised. Assam Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal sought a court-monitored investigation to ensure justice for Garg.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-09-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 19:09 IST
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

In a development that has stirred emotions across Assam, Debabrata Saikia, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Assembly, has penned a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, urging a CBI probe into the death of beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The renowned singer met a tragic fate in Singapore, where he drowned last week.

The call for a CBI investigation has gained traction, as noted political parties such as Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal (RD) echo Saikia's demands. Additionally, a public interest litigation has been filed at the Gauhati High Court seeking judicial oversight for the investigation.

Saikia expressed grave concerns over what he perceives as suspicious circumstances and suggests possible foul play. He argues that jurisdictional constraints of the Assam CID warrant additional investigative support to uncover the truth behind Garg's untimely demise. The shadow of doubt has been further cast by the convoluted statements made by involved parties, exacerbating the clamor for a comprehensive inquiry.

