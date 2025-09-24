Sonu Sood Questioned by Enforcement Directorate in 1xBet Betting Allegations

On Wednesday, actor Sonu Sood arrived at the Enforcement Directorate's office in New Delhi for questioning related to the ongoing 1xBet investigation. Sood, accompanied by his legal advisors, is the latest celebrity to be scrutinized by ED officials probing the illegal operations of the betting platform.

Just days earlier, on September 23, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was also questioned by the agency as part of this expansive probe into 1xBet, a platform that has drawn attention for alleged promotion of illegal betting activities. The ED is particularly focused on tracing financial trails and examining possible celebrity endorsements that may have contributed to the app's unauthorized presence in India.

Authorities indicated that the questioning of Singh, Sood, and other figures, like Robin Uthappa, forms a vital part of unearthing the financial underpinnings of 1xBet, suspected of money laundering, tax evasion, and fraudulent operations. Investigations by multiple agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation, have centered on the platform's connections and operations using surrogate websites and offshore entities to target Indian users.

(With inputs from agencies.)