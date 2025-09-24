Fugitive Godman: Allegations of Harassment at Prominent Management Institute

New Delhi's academic circles are in turmoil as Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati stands accused of sexual harassment by multiple students at a prominent management institute. Formerly known as Swami Parthasarathy, the fugitive godman allegedly authored several books, some endorsed by notable figures, and is currently being pursued by the police.

The accusations against Saraswati, previously the 'sanchalak' at the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, have been corroborated by statements from 17 female students. The Delhi Police has launched a manhunt, with teams actively seeking to apprehend him.

Despite his influential standing in academic circles, outlined in glowing endorsements and forward comments by personalities such as Steve Jobs and Ban Ki-moon, Saraswati now faces serious legal challenges. Additional complaints in 2009 and 2016 suggest a pattern of misconduct that authorities are keen to address.

(With inputs from agencies.)