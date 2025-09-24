Left Menu

Fugitive Godman: Allegations of Harassment at Prominent Management Institute

A self-styled godman, Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, faces multiple sexual harassment allegations from students at a management institute in New Delhi. Formerly known as Swami Parthasarathy, he is accused by 17 female students. Despite influential book endorsements, he is now on the run, with police forming teams to apprehend him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:49 IST
Fugitive Godman: Allegations of Harassment at Prominent Management Institute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi's academic circles are in turmoil as Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati stands accused of sexual harassment by multiple students at a prominent management institute. Formerly known as Swami Parthasarathy, the fugitive godman allegedly authored several books, some endorsed by notable figures, and is currently being pursued by the police.

The accusations against Saraswati, previously the 'sanchalak' at the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, have been corroborated by statements from 17 female students. The Delhi Police has launched a manhunt, with teams actively seeking to apprehend him.

Despite his influential standing in academic circles, outlined in glowing endorsements and forward comments by personalities such as Steve Jobs and Ban Ki-moon, Saraswati now faces serious legal challenges. Additional complaints in 2009 and 2016 suggest a pattern of misconduct that authorities are keen to address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Pushes for Hostage Release Amid Diplomatic Efforts

Israel Pushes for Hostage Release Amid Diplomatic Efforts

 Global
2
Azam Khan's Defiant Stand: A Battle for Justice

Azam Khan's Defiant Stand: A Battle for Justice

 India
3
Race Against Time: Last-Ditch Iran Nuclear Deal Hopes

Race Against Time: Last-Ditch Iran Nuclear Deal Hopes

 Global
4
Driving Innovation in Water Management at Sujalam Bharat Summit

Driving Innovation in Water Management at Sujalam Bharat Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025