Stormy Disruptions: Kolkata's Struggle Amidst Torrential Rains
The CPI(M) expressed sorrow over deaths caused by electrocution in rain-soaked Kolkata. They criticized both the state and central governments for inadequately addressing flood risks. The floods resulted from heavy rains and negligence in infrastructure maintenance. Relief operations have been urged by CPI(M) amid widespread disruption in the city.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The CPI(M) general secretary, MA Baby, lamented the tragic consequences of electrocution during Kolkata's intense rainfall. Offering condolences, he urged prompt action to aid those affected.
Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kolkata, leaving the city and nearby areas submerged. Criticism was directed at local and central authorities for neglectful governance that exacerbated the flood crisis.
CPI(M) emphasized the necessity of immediate compensation and comprehensive relief efforts, condemning government priorities over public infrastructure. The party called for mobilization of resources to support the distressed population.
