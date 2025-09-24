Left Menu

Stormy Disruptions: Kolkata's Struggle Amidst Torrential Rains

The CPI(M) expressed sorrow over deaths caused by electrocution in rain-soaked Kolkata. They criticized both the state and central governments for inadequately addressing flood risks. The floods resulted from heavy rains and negligence in infrastructure maintenance. Relief operations have been urged by CPI(M) amid widespread disruption in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:10 IST
Stormy Disruptions: Kolkata's Struggle Amidst Torrential Rains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M) general secretary, MA Baby, lamented the tragic consequences of electrocution during Kolkata's intense rainfall. Offering condolences, he urged prompt action to aid those affected.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kolkata, leaving the city and nearby areas submerged. Criticism was directed at local and central authorities for neglectful governance that exacerbated the flood crisis.

CPI(M) emphasized the necessity of immediate compensation and comprehensive relief efforts, condemning government priorities over public infrastructure. The party called for mobilization of resources to support the distressed population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Pushes for Hostage Release Amid Diplomatic Efforts

Israel Pushes for Hostage Release Amid Diplomatic Efforts

 Global
2
Azam Khan's Defiant Stand: A Battle for Justice

Azam Khan's Defiant Stand: A Battle for Justice

 India
3
Race Against Time: Last-Ditch Iran Nuclear Deal Hopes

Race Against Time: Last-Ditch Iran Nuclear Deal Hopes

 Global
4
Driving Innovation in Water Management at Sujalam Bharat Summit

Driving Innovation in Water Management at Sujalam Bharat Summit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025