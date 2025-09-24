Stormy Disruptions: Kolkata's Struggle Amidst Torrential Rains

The CPI(M) general secretary, MA Baby, lamented the tragic consequences of electrocution during Kolkata's intense rainfall. Offering condolences, he urged prompt action to aid those affected.

Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kolkata, leaving the city and nearby areas submerged. Criticism was directed at local and central authorities for neglectful governance that exacerbated the flood crisis.

CPI(M) emphasized the necessity of immediate compensation and comprehensive relief efforts, condemning government priorities over public infrastructure. The party called for mobilization of resources to support the distressed population.

