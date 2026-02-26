Left Menu

Scandal in the Ashram: High-Profile Allegations of Misconduct and Abuse

New allegations have emerged against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, implicating high-ranking ashram officials and VIPs in the misconduct involving young disciples. Amid serious accusations, a court orders an FIR, sparking investigations while the accused deny the claims, calling them fabrications meant to tarnish reputations and beliefs.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, new allegations have emerged against Swami Avimukteshwaranand, following a Special POCSO Court's directive to investigate claims of sexual abuse involving minors. The case now implicates high-ranking ashram functionaries and VIPs, including the alleged support of a Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the media, complainant Ashutosh Brahmachari named several individuals, including Prakash Upadhyay, Balmukundanand, and Arvind, accusing them of participating in and abetting misconduct. He also questioned the seer's religious standing and suggested foreign funding complicity, intensifying the scandal's breadth and severity.

The allegations, linked to incidents at religious sites such as Vidyamath in Madhya Pradesh, have yet to elicit responses from the accused parties. Meanwhile, Swami Avimukteshwaranand has categorically denied all accusations, describing them as calculated attempts to discredit him and Sanatan Dharma.

