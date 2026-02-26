Left Menu

Violent Dispute at Musallahpur Hat Claims Life Amid Gunfire

A minor dispute in Musallahpur Hat turned deadly, leading to a fatal shooting. One person has died, while another is critically injured. Police rushed to the scene and investigations are ongoing, with empty cartridges recovered. Authorities have identified the suspects involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:11 IST
Violent Dispute at Musallahpur Hat Claims Life Amid Gunfire
Police officials and FSL team inspect the crime scene (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A dispute at Musallahpur Hat under the jurisdiction of Sultanganj Police Station escalated into deadly gunfire on Wednesday, leaving one dead and another critically injured. Patna Police confirmed the incident resulted from a minor dispute between two parties, which tragically ended in a shooting.

Police responded promptly to the distress call, arriving on the scene to transport the injured to a hospital. The severity of the situation prompted City Superintendent of Police (East), Patna, to conduct an on-site inspection himself.

Investigators recovered four empty cartridges from the scene. A Forensic Science Laboratory team is conducting a thorough investigation. The accused have been identified, and police are pursuing all leads, ensuring that necessary legal actions are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally in Punjab Sparks Political Momentum

Amit Shah's 'Badlav' Rally in Punjab Sparks Political Momentum

 India
2
Bouygues Sets Cautious 2026 Outlook Amid Linear TV Ad Market Pressures

Bouygues Sets Cautious 2026 Outlook Amid Linear TV Ad Market Pressures

 Global
3
OPEC+ Navigates Geopolitical Turbulence with Strategic Oil Output Moves

OPEC+ Navigates Geopolitical Turbulence with Strategic Oil Output Moves

 Global
4
Spain’s Migrant Amnesty Drive: Hope Amid Chaos

Spain’s Migrant Amnesty Drive: Hope Amid Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026