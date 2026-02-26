Violent Dispute at Musallahpur Hat Claims Life Amid Gunfire

A dispute at Musallahpur Hat under the jurisdiction of Sultanganj Police Station escalated into deadly gunfire on Wednesday, leaving one dead and another critically injured. Patna Police confirmed the incident resulted from a minor dispute between two parties, which tragically ended in a shooting.

Police responded promptly to the distress call, arriving on the scene to transport the injured to a hospital. The severity of the situation prompted City Superintendent of Police (East), Patna, to conduct an on-site inspection himself.

Investigators recovered four empty cartridges from the scene. A Forensic Science Laboratory team is conducting a thorough investigation. The accused have been identified, and police are pursuing all leads, ensuring that necessary legal actions are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)