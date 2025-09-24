Tragic Loss in Brazil: Visionary Architect Yu Kongjian and Team Perish in Plane Crash

In a tragic turn of events, a plane crash in Brazil claimed the lives of four individuals, including renowned Chinese architect Yu Kongjian, as confirmed by Brazil's vice president. The incident took place on Tuesday evening, approximately 100 kilometers from Aquidauana in Mato Grosso do Sul state, according to local firefighters.

Yu Kongjian was famed for his groundbreaking work on 'sponge cities,' a concept aimed at mitigating climate change impacts through green infrastructure designed to absorb excessive rainfall. His work left a lasting legacy in sustainable urban design and biodiversity preservation, sparking inspiration among those dedicated to ecological sustainability.

The crash also took the lives of filmmakers Luiz Fernando Feres da Cunha Ferraz and Rubens Crispim Jr, and pilot Marcelo Pereira de Barros, during a project to document the Pantanal wetlands. The Pantanal, noted for its rich biodiversity, serves as a crucial ecological region and a popular tourist attraction.

