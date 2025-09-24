Left Menu

Farewell to a Literary Luminary: The Commemoration of S L Bhyrappa

Celebrated Kannada novelist and philosopher S L Bhyrappa has passed away at the age of 94 due to cardiac arrest. Renowned for his profound literary contributions, Bhyrappa authored over 25 novels and numerous critical works, significantly impacting Kannada literature and culture for over two decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Kannada novelist and philosopher S L Bhyrappa passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94 due to a cardiac arrest at a private hospital. Known for his extensive contribution to literature, Bhyrappa's death has caused a significant void in the literary world.

A revered author, Bhyrappa's works spanned novels, literary criticism, and books on aesthetics, social issues, and culture. His novels 'Vamshavriksha', 'Daatu', and 'Parva' are widely celebrated, with many adapted into films.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders expressed grief over his death, highlighting Bhyrappa's impact on Kannada literature and his passionate exploration of Indian history and culture.

