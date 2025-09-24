Mystery Surrounding Zubeen Garg's Untimely Death Sparks Major Investigation

The sudden demise of cultural luminary Zubeen Garg has led to swift action by Assam's authorities, as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established following directives from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Criminal Investigation Department is advancing the investigation, after the untimely incident in Singapore stirred over 60 FIRs statewide, linked to the Northeast India Festival.

The SIT, spearheaded by senior officers, has pledged to deliver a transparent probe while additional forensic examinations are underway. Garg's death has left a profound impact, with the community calling for clarity and justice.