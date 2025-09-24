Mystery Surrounding Zubeen Garg's Untimely Death Sparks Major Investigation
Assam's Chief Minister directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore. The SIT, comprising top officers, aims to conduct a transparent and thorough investigation. Garg's passing has prompted widespread public interest and multiple FIRs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The sudden demise of cultural luminary Zubeen Garg has led to swift action by Assam's authorities, as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established following directives from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The Criminal Investigation Department is advancing the investigation, after the untimely incident in Singapore stirred over 60 FIRs statewide, linked to the Northeast India Festival.
The SIT, spearheaded by senior officers, has pledged to deliver a transparent probe while additional forensic examinations are underway. Garg's death has left a profound impact, with the community calling for clarity and justice.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Surrounds Zubeen Garg's Untimely Death: Calls for CBI Probe Intensify
Madhya Pradesh and Singapore Forge Path to Innovation and Sustainable Growth
Supreme Court Reviews Death Penalty Guidelines Amidst New Centre Plea
Mystery Deepens: Opposition Demands CBI Probe Into Zubeen Garg's Death
Outpouring Grief Turns into Protest Over Zubeen Garg's Death: Demands for Immediate Action Against TV Channel Owner