Left Menu

Mystery Surrounding Zubeen Garg's Untimely Death Sparks Major Investigation

Assam's Chief Minister directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore. The SIT, comprising top officers, aims to conduct a transparent and thorough investigation. Garg's passing has prompted widespread public interest and multiple FIRs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:55 IST
Mystery Surrounding Zubeen Garg's Untimely Death Sparks Major Investigation
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The sudden demise of cultural luminary Zubeen Garg has led to swift action by Assam's authorities, as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was established following directives from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Criminal Investigation Department is advancing the investigation, after the untimely incident in Singapore stirred over 60 FIRs statewide, linked to the Northeast India Festival.

The SIT, spearheaded by senior officers, has pledged to deliver a transparent probe while additional forensic examinations are underway. Garg's death has left a profound impact, with the community calling for clarity and justice.

TRENDING

1
Honda Ends Production of Acura ZDX Amidst EV Market Challenges

Honda Ends Production of Acura ZDX Amidst EV Market Challenges

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Arrests and Allegations in a Rs 2,500 Crore Scandal

Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Arrests and Allegations in a Rs 2,500 Crore Scanda...

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Georgia Summons German Ambassador

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Georgia Summons German Ambassador

 Georgia
4
Gotland: The Strategic Heart of the Baltic

Gotland: The Strategic Heart of the Baltic

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025