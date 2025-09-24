Telangana High Court Halts Ticket Price Surge for Pawan Kalyan's Film
The Telangana High Court has issued an interim order pausing the hike in ticket prices for the film 'OG', starring top Telugu actor and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. The court also directed restrictions on under-18 viewers, challenging state regulations as arbitrary and seeking adherence to constitutional mandates.
The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued an interim order suspending the state government's decision to increase ticket prices for the film 'OG', featuring renowned Telugu actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan.
Addressing a writ petition challenging the government's directive, the court instructed the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to enforce age restrictions, barring children under 18 from attending the film, which carries an 'A' certificate.
The petitioner argued that the government's authorization of a special 9 pm show with significantly increased ticket prices was arbitrary and sought a permanent prohibition on similar orders that contravene constitutional provisions.