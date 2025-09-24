UPITS 2025: Showcasing the Surge of Uttar Pradesh's Economy and Entrepreneurship

The highly anticipated Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS 2025) is set to commence in Greater Noida, featuring participation from over 2,500 exhibitors and 500 foreign buyers. This third edition, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to showcase the state's burgeoning economic and entrepreneurial landscape.

According to State Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', the trade show has matured into a prominent platform for talents from across Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. The previous edition resulted in exhibitors securing business orders for up to three years.

Cabinet Minister for MSME Rakesh Sachan noted the participation from over 80 countries this year, including Russia as a partner country. With over 2,200 stalls set up for MSMEs, and representation from government departments like health and agriculture, the event underscores the state's economic resilience and inclusive development vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)