Jimmy Kimmel's Triumph: Late-Night Return Amidst Political Turmoil

Jimmy Kimmel's return to late-night TV after suspension drew massive online views amid a political feud with the Trump administration. Disney reinstated Kimmel following backlash over his comments on the murder of Charlie Kirk. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between media, politics, and viewer preferences.

Updated: 24-09-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:20 IST
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made a high-profile return to television as his Tuesday night monologue garnered significant attention online. The segment, generating 17 million views by mid-Wednesday, was notable not only for its content but also for the circumstances surrounding Kimmel's comeback.

Kimmel had been suspended by ABC after his controversial comments about the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk ignited a social media dispute with former President Trump's administration. Disney's decision to lift the suspension came amidst mounting pressure from Kimmel's supporters, who reacted by threatening to cancel subscriptions to Disney's streaming services.

The saga reflects broader shifts in media consumption, as traditional television battles declining viewership against rising streaming platforms. Meanwhile, the FCC's potential investigation into ABC's broadcast licenses underscores the complex interplay between politics and media freedom.

