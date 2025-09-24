Left Menu

Assam Government Seeks Answers in Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death

The Assam government has initiated an investigation into the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Amid calls for a CBI probe, the state has banned the organizer of the festival in Singapore, where Garg last performed. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will re-evaluate the circumstances of his untimely passing.

Updated: 24-09-2025 23:30 IST
Assam Government Seeks Answers in Zubeen Garg's Mysterious Death
The Assam government has taken firm steps to investigate the untimely death of renowned cultural figure Zubeen Garg. Calls for a comprehensive CBI investigation have intensified, with authorities clamping down on the organizer of the Singapore festival where Garg last performed, banning him from future events in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma instructed the Director General of Police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising ten members. This team has been tasked with meticulously re-evaluating the circumstances surrounding Garg's sudden demise, which has left fans and followers grieving and seeking clarity.

The development comes amid larger controversies as allegations fly around the handling of the event and the safety protocols in place during the performance. State officials hope the SIT's findings will bring the much-needed clarity to this cultural tragedy.

