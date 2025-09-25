Kshemavana: Pioneering Holistic Wellness Retreat in Asia

Bengaluru's Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre has been named the Best Wellness Retreat in Asia at the 2025 Asia's Excellence Awards by Insights Care India. The center is lauded for its integrative wellness approach, blending Naturopathy, Yoga, and Mindfulness to offer profound rejuvenation.

Dr. Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, expressed that the award is a testament to their dedication to comprehensive healing. "This recognition highlights our mission to nurture the entire self, positioning us as a regional leader in wellness," he said. Kshemavana aims to expand its offerings and embrace digital technology to transform wellness into a holistic lifestyle.

Situated over 23 acres in Bengaluru, Kshemavana is part of the SDM institutes, offering personalized holistic care. The center provides a tranquil retreat featuring five wellness streams and luxurious accommodations, advocating for sustainable healing to restore balance in body, mind, and spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)