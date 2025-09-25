Left Menu

Kshemavana: Pioneering Holistic Wellness Retreat in Asia

Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre in Bengaluru has won the Best Wellness Retreat in Asia award for 2025. Recognized for its holistic healing approach, Kshemavana combines naturopathy, yoga, and mindfulness, and plans to expand services and digital innovation to redefine wellness as a lifestyle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 11:13 IST
Kshemavana: Pioneering Holistic Wellness Retreat in Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bengaluru's Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Centre has been named the Best Wellness Retreat in Asia at the 2025 Asia's Excellence Awards by Insights Care India. The center is lauded for its integrative wellness approach, blending Naturopathy, Yoga, and Mindfulness to offer profound rejuvenation.

Dr. Narendra K Shetty, Chief Wellness Officer, expressed that the award is a testament to their dedication to comprehensive healing. "This recognition highlights our mission to nurture the entire self, positioning us as a regional leader in wellness," he said. Kshemavana aims to expand its offerings and embrace digital technology to transform wellness into a holistic lifestyle.

Situated over 23 acres in Bengaluru, Kshemavana is part of the SDM institutes, offering personalized holistic care. The center provides a tranquil retreat featuring five wellness streams and luxurious accommodations, advocating for sustainable healing to restore balance in body, mind, and spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ganesh Gaonkar Elected Goa Assembly Speaker: BJP Secures Majority

Ganesh Gaonkar Elected Goa Assembly Speaker: BJP Secures Majority

 India
2
Apple Challenges EU's Digital Markets Act: A Call for Reevaluation

Apple Challenges EU's Digital Markets Act: A Call for Reevaluation

 Global
3
Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on Yellow Peas Import Curbs

Supreme Court Seeks Centre's Response on Yellow Peas Import Curbs

 India
4
Make in India: A Decade of Transformation and Global Success

Make in India: A Decade of Transformation and Global Success

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025