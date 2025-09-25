Left Menu

Vikrant Massey Basks in National Award Glory

Actor Vikrant Massey experiences a surreal moment receiving the National Award for his role in '12th Fail.' Focused on protocol and capturing a memorable photo with President Droupadi Murmu, Massey shares the honor with industry giants Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, feeling both inspired and responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:10 IST
Actor Vikrant Massey recently attended the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, where he was honored for his performance in the film '12th Fail'. The actor, who shared the stage with legends like Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji, expressed his thrill at receiving the prestigious National Award.

Massey, known for his versatility, described the moment as surreal. He emphasized the protocol of standing beside President Droupadi Murmu, focusing on capturing a photograph to commemorate the occasion. For Massey, the award not only signifies achievement but also brings about a heightened sense of responsibility.

The film '12th Fail', based on Anurag Pathak's book, chronicles the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and emerged as a box office success. Massey acknowledged the support from his peers, who praised his performance, and highlighted the film's potential to inspire as an underdog story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

