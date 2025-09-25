Surge 11: A New Era of AI-Powered Startups

Peak XV unveiled the 11th round of its Surge programme, showcasing 23 innovative startups, some led by notable figures such as cricket great Sachin Tendulkar. The programme is seeing a distinct AI focus, with over half the startups innovating across pivotal sectors including finance, semiconductor manufacturing, and consumer marketing.

The Surge initiative, a standout in the seed-stage investment landscape since its 2019 inception, has facilitated significant follow-on funding and revenue generation for its participating companies. Apart from AI, the current batch is exploring fintech, consumer products, and developer tools, enhancing the programme's diversity.

With Surge 11, entrepreneurs receive not only vital seed capital but also practical guidance on business development and marketing strategies, culminating in an international exposure trip to the United States. Surge continues to draw experienced founders and tech leaders to mentor the budding startups in its network.

