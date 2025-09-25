The Bads of Bollywood: Aryan Khan's Bold Debut

Aryan Khan's inaugural Netflix venture, 'The Bads of Bollywood,' has sparked significant discussion within the entertainment industry. The series boldly tackles complex themes of nepotism, scandal, and the pressures of stardom, marking a unique shift in Bollywood narratives.

Business Strategist Hirav Shah commends Aryan for his ambitious choice to direct rather than act, highlighting how this decision resonates with authenticity. With about 70% of the audience responding positively, the series demonstrates how risks, when executed well, can resonate widely.

The strategic release on Netflix and the intriguing title contributed to the show's success. Shah underscores this blend of creativity and strategy as a major factor in Aryan's triumph, suggesting that this debut may set a new benchmark for future Bollywood productions.

(With inputs from agencies.)