The Bads of Bollywood: Aryan Khan's Bold Debut

Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut series, 'The Bads of Bollywood,' confronts nepotism and stardom challenges. Despite controversies, the show’s authentic storytelling captivated 70% of viewers. Business Strategist Hirav Shah praises Aryan’s courage and business acumen, positioning the series as a game changer in Bollywood's evolving landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aryan Khan's inaugural Netflix venture, 'The Bads of Bollywood,' has sparked significant discussion within the entertainment industry. The series boldly tackles complex themes of nepotism, scandal, and the pressures of stardom, marking a unique shift in Bollywood narratives.

Business Strategist Hirav Shah commends Aryan for his ambitious choice to direct rather than act, highlighting how this decision resonates with authenticity. With about 70% of the audience responding positively, the series demonstrates how risks, when executed well, can resonate widely.

The strategic release on Netflix and the intriguing title contributed to the show's success. Shah underscores this blend of creativity and strategy as a major factor in Aryan's triumph, suggesting that this debut may set a new benchmark for future Bollywood productions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

