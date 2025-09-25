Monsoon Mayhem: Himachal Pradesh's Tourism Crisis

Himachal Pradesh's tourism sector faces unprecedented challenges as excessive monsoon rains result in cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. These disasters have ravaged the region's infrastructure, providing a major setback for the hospitality industry that significantly contributes to the state's economy.

The Federation of Himachal Hotels and Restaurants Association reports a drastic decline in room occupancy rates, a stark contrast to pre-pandemic figures. The recent monsoon seasons have compounded the struggles of an industry already reeling from the impacts of COVID-19, further aggravated by international tensions and natural calamities.

Urgent calls for infrastructure solutions, such as building flyovers in vulnerable areas, highlight the need for strategic interventions to ensure reliable connectivity during monsoons. As the state cautiously anticipates a revival with ongoing efforts to allay tourist fears, the path to recovery remains steep amid persistent challenges.

