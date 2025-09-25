Breaking Barriers: Women in Corporate Leadership Surge in India
The latest findings from Avtar's 10th edition of Best Companies for Women in India show a significant increase in women's leadership roles, with 24.8% of corporate executives in the pharma sector being women. The study highlights attrition rates, sustainability strategies, and inclusivity initiatives across various industries in India.
- Country:
- India
In a recent report by Avtar, the representation of women in corporate leadership roles in India has reached an all-time high. In its 10th edition of the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI), Avtar highlights impressive strides in women's inclusion as a crucial business initiative.
The pharmaceutical sector leads with 24.8% of women in executive roles, and the GCC follows closely with 22%. Despite equal attrition rates for men and women at 20%, access to better job opportunities remains the chief reason for leaving. Health-related issues further drive female attrition rates.
The Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) also notes an increase in focus on People with Disabilities and LGBTQ+ inclusivity. Avtar's findings underscore the progress and unwavering commitment to fostering a more diverse and inclusive workplace across varied sectors in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- women
- leadership
- corporate
- India
- inclusion
- attrition
- pharmaceutical
- sustainability
- LGBTQ+
- diversity
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic
Mashatile Urges Renewal of Heritage Institutions, Youth Inclusion on Heritage Day
England Announces Ashes Squad with Surprising Inclusions
Lenders' Caution Slows Financial Inclusion Amid NTC Borrower Decline
Ladakh Leaders Persist in Hunger Strike for Statehood and Sixth Schedule Inclusion