Breaking Barriers: Women in Corporate Leadership Surge in India

The latest findings from Avtar's 10th edition of Best Companies for Women in India show a significant increase in women's leadership roles, with 24.8% of corporate executives in the pharma sector being women. The study highlights attrition rates, sustainability strategies, and inclusivity initiatives across various industries in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent report by Avtar, the representation of women in corporate leadership roles in India has reached an all-time high. In its 10th edition of the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI), Avtar highlights impressive strides in women's inclusion as a crucial business initiative.

The pharmaceutical sector leads with 24.8% of women in executive roles, and the GCC follows closely with 22%. Despite equal attrition rates for men and women at 20%, access to better job opportunities remains the chief reason for leaving. Health-related issues further drive female attrition rates.

The Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) also notes an increase in focus on People with Disabilities and LGBTQ+ inclusivity. Avtar's findings underscore the progress and unwavering commitment to fostering a more diverse and inclusive workplace across varied sectors in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

