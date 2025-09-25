Breaking Barriers: Women in Corporate Leadership Surge in India

In a recent report by Avtar, the representation of women in corporate leadership roles in India has reached an all-time high. In its 10th edition of the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI), Avtar highlights impressive strides in women's inclusion as a crucial business initiative.

The pharmaceutical sector leads with 24.8% of women in executive roles, and the GCC follows closely with 22%. Despite equal attrition rates for men and women at 20%, access to better job opportunities remains the chief reason for leaving. Health-related issues further drive female attrition rates.

The Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) also notes an increase in focus on People with Disabilities and LGBTQ+ inclusivity. Avtar's findings underscore the progress and unwavering commitment to fostering a more diverse and inclusive workplace across varied sectors in India.

