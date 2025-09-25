Audacity Unleashed: Police Launches FW25 Watch Collection

In a bold move, Police, the globally recognized lifestyle brand, launched its much-anticipated Fall Winter 2025 watch collection at the House of Audacity event in Mumbai. Known for its edgy designs and bold spirit, Police displayed standout creations like the Bullhead and Cyclone watches, embodying rebellion and individuality.

The event drew prominent figures, including Barbara De Rigo, owner of De Rigo Group, and Rahul Shukla, Vice President & Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Titan Watches. Attendees were treated to a captivating performance by renowned DJ Nikhil Chinapa and received exclusive previews of the ambitious FW25 line.

With a 50% growth rate propelling its audacious goal of ₹500 Cr revenue by 2030, Police is expanding its market reach in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, supported by innovative designs and strong storytelling. The brand's new campaign, Audacity Wanted, celebrates modern masculinity defined by confidence and bold self-expression.

