Uddhav Thackeray Urges Loan Waiver for Flood-Hit Maharashtra Farmers

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray visited Maharashtra's flood-stricken Marathwada region on Thursday, urging the government to grant a loan waiver to the affected farmers.

Thackeray criticized the Union government's use of the PM CARES Fund, arguing it should alleviate Maharashtra farmers' debts, given the devastating impact of heavy rains.

As vast agricultural land remains destroyed, Thackeray also called for Rs 50,000 per acre in aid while opposing loan recovery notices, promising Sena support for the farmers' stance.