Uddhav Thackeray Urges Loan Waiver for Flood-Hit Maharashtra Farmers

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray calls for a loan waiver for farmers affected by floods in Maharashtra's Marathwada region. Highlighting the devastation, he suggests using the PM CARES Fund to relieve farmers from debt and criticizes the government's aid as insufficient.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:29 IST
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray visited Maharashtra's flood-stricken Marathwada region on Thursday, urging the government to grant a loan waiver to the affected farmers.

Thackeray criticized the Union government's use of the PM CARES Fund, arguing it should alleviate Maharashtra farmers' debts, given the devastating impact of heavy rains.

As vast agricultural land remains destroyed, Thackeray also called for Rs 50,000 per acre in aid while opposing loan recovery notices, promising Sena support for the farmers' stance.

