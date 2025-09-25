Uddhav Thackeray Urges Loan Waiver for Flood-Hit Maharashtra Farmers
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray calls for a loan waiver for farmers affected by floods in Maharashtra's Marathwada region. Highlighting the devastation, he suggests using the PM CARES Fund to relieve farmers from debt and criticizes the government's aid as insufficient.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray visited Maharashtra's flood-stricken Marathwada region on Thursday, urging the government to grant a loan waiver to the affected farmers.
Thackeray criticized the Union government's use of the PM CARES Fund, arguing it should alleviate Maharashtra farmers' debts, given the devastating impact of heavy rains.
As vast agricultural land remains destroyed, Thackeray also called for Rs 50,000 per acre in aid while opposing loan recovery notices, promising Sena support for the farmers' stance.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Devastating Floods Ravage Maharashtra's Agricultural Heartland
Rodent Rampage: Mizoram Battles Infestation Threatening Jhum Farmers
Supreme Court Reviews Import Curbs on Yellow Peas Impacting Farmers
Maharashtra Takes Lead in Solar Revolution Under PM-KUSUM Scheme
IMD Issues Alerts for Rainfall in Maharashtra's Vidarbha Region