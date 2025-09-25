Left Menu

Supreme Court Allows Century-Old Ram Leela Amid Controversy

The Supreme Court has allowed the continuation of the century-old Ram Leela in Uttar Pradesh's Tundla amid concerns over its occurrence on school grounds. The decision opposes the Allahabad High Court's order, with the condition that the event does not disrupt student activities or sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has greenlit the century-old Ram Leela event in Tundla, Uttar Pradesh, despite it being held on school grounds.

In a move that countered a High Court ruling, the bench allowed the festivities to continue with the stipulation that they don't hinder students or their sports activities.

Justice Surya Kant questioned the petitioner's delay in filing, emphasizing the long-standing tradition of the event while suggesting a resolution involving all stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

