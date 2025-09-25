Supreme Court Allows Century-Old Ram Leela Amid Controversy

The Supreme Court has greenlit the century-old Ram Leela event in Tundla, Uttar Pradesh, despite it being held on school grounds.

In a move that countered a High Court ruling, the bench allowed the festivities to continue with the stipulation that they don't hinder students or their sports activities.

Justice Surya Kant questioned the petitioner's delay in filing, emphasizing the long-standing tradition of the event while suggesting a resolution involving all stakeholders.

