Uttar Pradesh Launches Religious Tourism Packages for World Tourism Day

Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation has introduced one-day guided tour packages from Lucknow to Ayodhya and Naimisharanya on September 27. The initiative, in celebration of World Tourism Day, aims to enhance religious and cultural tourism, offering senior citizens discounts and weaving spiritual journeys with modern convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:24 IST
Uttar Pradesh Launches Religious Tourism Packages for World Tourism Day
In celebration of World Tourism Day, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) has unveiled special one-day guided tour packages, launching on September 27. The tours will journey from Lucknow to the sacred sites of Ayodhya and Naimisharanya, as announced by officials on Thursday.

This initiative is designed to boost religious and cultural tourism within the state by merging spirituality with modern conveniences and increased accessibility. Senior citizens will benefit from significantly discounted rates, while the introduction of online bookings aims to simplify the process for travelers.

The tour packages are comprehensive, including lunch, refreshments, and a souvenir. Experienced local guides will enhance the experience by sharing compelling legends and stories at each sacred site visited, ensuring a journey enriched with devotion and cultural learning, according to the official statement.

