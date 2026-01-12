Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: Family Survives House Fire in Lucknow

A fire broke out in a multi-storey house in Lucknow's Rabindrapalli area, with a family of four inside. All survived with injuries, including Nida Rizvi, who sustained head injuries. Firefighters conducted a daring rescue operation, saving Ammar Rizvi with burns, and Zara Rizvi from encircling flames.

A fire engulfed a multi-storey house in Lucknow's Rabindrapalli area on Monday morning, trapping a family of four inside. Despite sustaining injuries, all members survived, fire officials confirmed.

Nida Rizvi, 48, suffered head injuries after falling while evacuating. She was promptly hospitalized with help from local authorities, police, and residents, after descending from the blazing building.

Firefighters from Indira Nagar fire station quickly arrived to tackle the flames, rescuing Ammar Rizvi, 52, who suffered burns, and their daughter Zara, 19. The couple's son, Zohrav, 18, managed to escape independently, demonstrating the swift response in a crisis scenario.

