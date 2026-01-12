Heroic Rescue: Family Survives House Fire in Lucknow

A fire engulfed a multi-storey house in Lucknow's Rabindrapalli area on Monday morning, trapping a family of four inside. Despite sustaining injuries, all members survived, fire officials confirmed.

Nida Rizvi, 48, suffered head injuries after falling while evacuating. She was promptly hospitalized with help from local authorities, police, and residents, after descending from the blazing building.

Firefighters from Indira Nagar fire station quickly arrived to tackle the flames, rescuing Ammar Rizvi, 52, who suffered burns, and their daughter Zara, 19. The couple's son, Zohrav, 18, managed to escape independently, demonstrating the swift response in a crisis scenario.

