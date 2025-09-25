US Congress Delegation Visits Indian Naval Command
A US Congressional delegation visited India's Western Naval Command, showcasing bilateral maritime collaboration. They received a briefing on the Command's capabilities and discussed cross-training and security. The visit highlights commitment to Indo-US maritime cooperation and India's defense manufacturing success with the indigenously designed INS Surat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:10 IST
- Country:
- India
A delegation of US Congresspersons from the House of Representatives, along with Congressional staff, visited the Western Naval Command headquarters.
There, they were briefed on the command's operational roles and responsibilities. This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to enhance maritime cooperation and security in the Indian Ocean region.
The delegation's discussions with Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and other senior officers centered around maritime security, cross-training, and bilateral exercises. Additionally, they toured the INS Surat, symbolizing India's progress in defense manufacturing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement