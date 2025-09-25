Left Menu

US Congress Delegation Visits Indian Naval Command

A US Congressional delegation visited India's Western Naval Command, showcasing bilateral maritime collaboration. They received a briefing on the Command's capabilities and discussed cross-training and security. The visit highlights commitment to Indo-US maritime cooperation and India's defense manufacturing success with the indigenously designed INS Surat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:10 IST
US Congress Delegation Visits Indian Naval Command
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of US Congresspersons from the House of Representatives, along with Congressional staff, visited the Western Naval Command headquarters.

There, they were briefed on the command's operational roles and responsibilities. This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to enhance maritime cooperation and security in the Indian Ocean region.

The delegation's discussions with Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and other senior officers centered around maritime security, cross-training, and bilateral exercises. Additionally, they toured the INS Surat, symbolizing India's progress in defense manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dallas Shooting Sparks Urgent Debate Over Safety at ICE Facilities

Dallas Shooting Sparks Urgent Debate Over Safety at ICE Facilities

 United States
2
Trump and Erdogan: Friendlier Ties and Military Deals

Trump and Erdogan: Friendlier Ties and Military Deals

 Global
3
Tensions Soar as BCCI and PCB Exchange Post-Match Complaints

Tensions Soar as BCCI and PCB Exchange Post-Match Complaints

 India
4
Revving Up: U.S. Economy’s Unexpected Growth Amid Policy Challenges

Revving Up: U.S. Economy’s Unexpected Growth Amid Policy Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025