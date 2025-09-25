US Congress Delegation Visits Indian Naval Command

A delegation of US Congresspersons from the House of Representatives, along with Congressional staff, visited the Western Naval Command headquarters.

There, they were briefed on the command's operational roles and responsibilities. This visit underscores the commitment of both nations to enhance maritime cooperation and security in the Indian Ocean region.

The delegation's discussions with Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and other senior officers centered around maritime security, cross-training, and bilateral exercises. Additionally, they toured the INS Surat, symbolizing India's progress in defense manufacturing.

