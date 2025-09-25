Left Menu

Kolkata's Khudiram Colony Puja Raises Awareness with 'Extinction' Theme

This year's Durga Puja at Kolkata's Khudiram Colony takes a bold turn with an 'Extinction' theme, featuring a 24-foot idol of environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka. The pandal showcases powerful artworks highlighting environmental degradation and cultural loss, urging visitors to reflect on modernisation's impact. Organizers blend devotion with responsibility in this striking tribute.

A towering 24-foot idol of Saalumarada Thimmakka (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In Kolkata, this year's Durga Puja at Khudiram Colony has transformed from simple festivities into a powerful societal commentary through its bold 'Extinction' theme. Central to this is a striking 24-foot idol of Saalumarada Thimmakka, the 112-year-old environmentalist renowned for her contributions to afforestation.

Upon entering the pandal, visitors encounter evocative representations of environmental and cultural degradation. A giant whale, burdened with the remnants of human civilization, and a life-sized rhinoceros, highlight species on the verge of extinction. Murals vividly depict the vanishing traditions of tribal communities, urging reflection on the consequences of modernisation. Theme artist Samrat Bhattacharya shared that the theme was inspired by the pressing fear of ongoing environmental destruction.

The organisers chose to depict Thimmakka as Maa Durga, blending devotion with eco-consciousness. Pranab Dey, the committee president, emphasized that the tribute resonates deeply with visitors, capturing the essence of environmental stewardship inherent in Durga Puja's celebration of art, culture, and humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

