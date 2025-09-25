Controversy Deepens: Protests Erupt Over Singer's Death in Assam

In a dramatic turn of events following the death of beloved singer Zubeen Garg, Assam has become a hub of protests and police action. The Assam Police's Special Investigating Team (SIT), probing Garg's death, raided the residences of northeast India festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and his manager Siddhartha Sharma on Thursday.

Tensions flared as protestors demanded immediate arrests, resulting in clashes with law enforcement. With stones thrown and a mob attempting to break into the apartment block, police resorted to baton charges to disperse the agitated crowd. Security forces detained individuals suspected of inciting the unrest, adding to the charged atmosphere.

The state government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, pledged a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry if the SIT investigation falls short. Mahanta, denying involvement, claims public defamation is aimed at boosting media ratings. The situation remains volatile as the community mourns an irreplaceable loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)