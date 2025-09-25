Left Menu

Navigating the Tides of Influence: India's Vision for the Indian Ocean Region

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi emphasized the need for collective management and stability in the strategically crucial Indian Ocean Region. At the Galle Dialogue in Colombo, he outlined the Indian Navy's collaborative vision, stressing the importance of interoperable systems, disaster resilience, and regional partnerships to maintain a secure and prosperous maritime environment.

Speaking at the 12th Galle Dialogue International Maritime Conference in Colombo, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi underscored the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), emphasizing the need for collective management to ensure regional stability.

The Indian Navy chief highlighted the IOR's abundant resources, complex geography, and the increasing influence of diverse players, calling for cooperation and coordination among regional navies.

Admiral Tripathi proposed practical measures like interoperable systems and resilience frameworks for maritime infrastructure, urging a collaborative approach to disaster resilience and coastal protection, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of MAHASAGAR and global cooperation principles.

