Navigating the Tides of Influence: India's Vision for the Indian Ocean Region

Speaking at the 12th Galle Dialogue International Maritime Conference in Colombo, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi underscored the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), emphasizing the need for collective management to ensure regional stability.

The Indian Navy chief highlighted the IOR's abundant resources, complex geography, and the increasing influence of diverse players, calling for cooperation and coordination among regional navies.

Admiral Tripathi proposed practical measures like interoperable systems and resilience frameworks for maritime infrastructure, urging a collaborative approach to disaster resilience and coastal protection, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of MAHASAGAR and global cooperation principles.