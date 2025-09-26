Durga Puja in Ranchi Sparks Controversy with 'Vatican City' Theme

A Durga Puja pandal in Ranchi, themed 'Vatican City', has sparked controversy after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) claimed it offends Hindu religious sentiments and promotes conversion. The organizers have dismissed these allegations.

The VHP's national spokesperson, Vinod Bansal, expressed his concerns over social media, arguing that the presence of Christian symbols in the pandal is inappropriate. He suggested that if the committee truly valued secularism, they should display Hindu figures in Christian or Madrasa events.

RR Sporting Club president Vicky Yadav, who oversaw the creation of the pandal, highlighted the artistic theme's previous success in Kolkata. Yadav emphasized the secular nature of India and asserted that the pandal's design was never intended to disrespect any religion.