Pro-Kannada Activists Disrupt Hindi Diwas Event at Five-Star Hotel

In a dramatic turn of events, police apprehended forty-one members of a pro-Kannada group for forcefully entering a five-star hotel in the city. The members disrupted a Hindi Diwas event, expressing displeasure over what they perceived as an imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking regions.

The gathering, organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs' Rajbhasha Samiti, included six Members of Parliament. The protestors barged in amid the Hindi Promotion Meeting, raising slogans against the event's agenda, which led to a temporary halt in proceedings.

Swift police intervention ensured the protestors were taken into custody, allowing the session to resume. Charges were filed against all 41 protestors, and they were subsequently presented to the 1st ACJM Court, resulting in judicial custody as ordered by the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)