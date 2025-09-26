Colgate's Bright Smiles Initiative Reaches 2 Billion Children Worldwide

Colgate is celebrating a major milestone for its leading oral health education program, Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF), which has now reached an impressive 2 billion children and families worldwide. This initiative has made transformative impacts on communities by spreading awareness and providing essential health education.

Since 1991, BSBF has been closing critical gaps in oral healthcare by delivering education, conducting free dental screenings, and offering treatment to underserved regions. Through strategic collaborations with various stakeholders, Colgate promotes oral hygiene and preventive care as top priorities. The success in India, with 185 million children impacted, highlights the urgency and effectiveness of the program.

Shilpashree Muniswamappa, Colgate-Palmolive India's Director of ESG & Communications, emphasized their commitment to proactive healthcare, particularly in states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The goal is to impact over 10 million more children annually, reinforcing oral health and confidence for future generations. Colgate-Palmolive is globally recognized for its sustainable and inclusive growth, focusing on community wellbeing and innovative care solutions.