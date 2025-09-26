Left Menu

Colgate's Bright Smiles Initiative Reaches 2 Billion Children Worldwide

Colgate's Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program has globally educated over 2 billion children on oral health. In India, it has empowered 185 million kids. Launched in 1991, the initiative bridges gaps in dental care through partnerships. It aims to reach millions more, promoting preventive healthcare and lasting community impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 14:21 IST
Colgate's Bright Smiles Initiative Reaches 2 Billion Children Worldwide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Colgate is celebrating a major milestone for its leading oral health education program, Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® (BSBF), which has now reached an impressive 2 billion children and families worldwide. This initiative has made transformative impacts on communities by spreading awareness and providing essential health education.

Since 1991, BSBF has been closing critical gaps in oral healthcare by delivering education, conducting free dental screenings, and offering treatment to underserved regions. Through strategic collaborations with various stakeholders, Colgate promotes oral hygiene and preventive care as top priorities. The success in India, with 185 million children impacted, highlights the urgency and effectiveness of the program.

Shilpashree Muniswamappa, Colgate-Palmolive India's Director of ESG & Communications, emphasized their commitment to proactive healthcare, particularly in states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The goal is to impact over 10 million more children annually, reinforcing oral health and confidence for future generations. Colgate-Palmolive is globally recognized for its sustainable and inclusive growth, focusing on community wellbeing and innovative care solutions.

TRENDING

1
Nasrallah's Last Days: The Opening Salvo of a Devastating Conflict

Nasrallah's Last Days: The Opening Salvo of a Devastating Conflict

 Global
2
Ukraine's Resilience Thwarts Russia's Campaigns

Ukraine's Resilience Thwarts Russia's Campaigns

 Ukraine
3
Erdogan and Trump Forge Path to Peace in Middle East

Erdogan and Trump Forge Path to Peace in Middle East

 Turkey
4
Erdogan-Trump Meeting Yields 'Meaningful Progress' on Defense and Trade

Erdogan-Trump Meeting Yields 'Meaningful Progress' on Defense and Trade

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025