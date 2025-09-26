Left Menu

Paris Fashion Week: Creative Overhaul Sparks Renewed Hope for Luxury Brands

Paris Fashion Week heralds a creative overhaul with new designers at the helm of top brands like Chanel and Dior. Facing declining sales, these brands hope innovative design debuts will reignite consumer interest. The event coincides with runway shows in New York, London, and Milan.

26-09-2025
Paris Fashion Week kicks off on Monday, marking a significant creative overhaul for the luxury fashion industry. New designers have been recruited to breathe life into iconic brands such as Chanel and Christian Dior, aiming to boost sales.

The French capital will host retailers, fashion journalists, models, and celebrities, all eagerly anticipating design debuts at Chanel and Dior. These brands are banking on designers who have cultivated loyal followings at smaller fashion houses. Erwan Rambourg, an analyst at HSBC, noted a high level of excitement surrounding these creative changes.

The shows, spanning nine days until October 7, follow runway events in New York, London, and Milan. Noteworthy design leadership changes include Matthieu Blazy at Chanel and Jonathan Anderson at Dior. The industry aims to address "greed inflation" and lack of creativity, hoping new styles will rejuvenate shopper interest amid a broader sector slump.

