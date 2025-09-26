Honoring Periyar: A Symbol of Social Reform in Alappuzha

In Kerala's Alappuzha district, a memorial is being constructed to honor the legacy of E V Ramasamy Naicker, widely celebrated as Periyar, a pioneering social reformer. The foundation stone for this project, backed by the Tamil Nadu government with a budget of Rs four crore, was laid by Tamil Nadu's Public Works and Highways Minister EV Velu on Friday.

The memorial will stand at the historical site where Periyar was once jailed during the Vaikom Satyagraha, an eminent movement against caste discrimination. The land was generously provided by the Kerala government following a request from Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin. It will feature a statue of Periyar, a museum, and various visitor facilities, all designed in the form of a jail.

At the inauguration, Kerala's Fisheries and Culture Minister Saji Cherian emphasized the memorial's role in inspiring future generations to overcome caste and religious barriers. This sentiment was echoed by other dignitaries, including Tamil Nadu Minister for Tamil Development M P Saminathan, and several local representatives, solidifying the memorial's place as a beacon of unity and social progress.

