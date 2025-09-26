Left Menu

East Meets West: Yifa Exhibition Makes Waves at WHITE Milano

WHITE Milano, a premier fashion showcase, hosted the debut of Yifa Exhibition with emerging women's fashion brands, blending Eastern and Western aesthetics. The event marked a new milestone in Sino-European fashion collaboration, attracting notable figures and focusing on co-creation in fashion product development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:14 IST
East Meets West: Yifa Exhibition Makes Waves at WHITE Milano
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

During Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026, WHITE Milano welcomed Yifa Exhibition from the Yifa Commercial Group. This event spotlighted emerging women's fashion brands, elegantly merging Eastern aesthetics with European styles.

The exhibition introduced the YIFA SHOWROOM, drawing key figures such as Milan's Deputy Mayor Francesco Vassallo and WHITE Milano's CEO Brenda Bellei, who joined a significant turnout of designers and media.

A key thematic salon titled Designed with Italy — Sino-Italian Value Co-Creation emphasized collaboration between Chinese digital supply chains and Italian design, promoting a shift towards two-way value creation in fashion development.

TRENDING

1
Calcutta High Court Blocks Deportation in Landmark Ruling

Calcutta High Court Blocks Deportation in Landmark Ruling

 India
2
Mizoram's Education Revamp: Common Exams & New Initiatives

Mizoram's Education Revamp: Common Exams & New Initiatives

 India
3
Alyssa Healy Describes Upcoming ICC Women's World Cup as Toughest Yet

Alyssa Healy Describes Upcoming ICC Women's World Cup as Toughest Yet

 India
4
Lewis Hamilton's Heartfelt Decision: Racing Legend Stands by Comatose Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton's Heartfelt Decision: Racing Legend Stands by Comatose Roscoe

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025