East Meets West: Yifa Exhibition Makes Waves at WHITE Milano

During Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026, WHITE Milano welcomed Yifa Exhibition from the Yifa Commercial Group. This event spotlighted emerging women's fashion brands, elegantly merging Eastern aesthetics with European styles.

The exhibition introduced the YIFA SHOWROOM, drawing key figures such as Milan's Deputy Mayor Francesco Vassallo and WHITE Milano's CEO Brenda Bellei, who joined a significant turnout of designers and media.

A key thematic salon titled Designed with Italy — Sino-Italian Value Co-Creation emphasized collaboration between Chinese digital supply chains and Italian design, promoting a shift towards two-way value creation in fashion development.