Assam Plans Grand 13th-Day Rituals for Zubeen Garg in Jorhat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken the lead in coordinating the 13th-day rituals for late singer Zubeen Garg, set to be held in Jorhat, where he spent his formative years. The state government announced its plans to ensure a fitting tribute to the iconic artist, who died on September 19.

In a meeting with stakeholders, including Jorhat DC and local MLAs, Sarma reviewed the preparations for the ceremony, emphasizing the involvement of Zubeen's wife, Garima. The rituals are planned to reflect Zubeen's legacy, with a memorial also in the works in Jorhat, marking his contributions to Assamese culture.

The rituals and subsequent development plans for Garg's Samadhi aim to immortalize the singer-composer's life. Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora is set to meet Garima Garg to finalize the details, ensuring the arrangements are in accordance with the family's wishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)