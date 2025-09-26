Left Menu

Shefali Varma Becomes Platinum Benefactor of Kochi Biennale Foundation

Entrepreneur Shefali Varma, chairperson of The Ardee Foundation, has become a Platinum Benefactor of the Kochi Biennale Foundation. Varma, who expanded her family enterprise into fields like real estate and arts, is leading cultural advancements with plans to revive the Centre for Culture and Art.

Updated: 26-09-2025 18:09 IST
Entrepreneur Shefali Varma, chairperson of The Ardee Foundation and the Centre for Culture and Art (CCA), New Delhi, has assumed the role of Platinum Benefactor at the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF). The foundation is renowned for organizing the biennial art festival held in Kochi.

Varma joins a distinguished group of Platinum Benefactors including Kiran Nadar, Mariam Ram, Shabana Faizal, Sangita Jindal, and Adeeb Ahmed. "Her support reinforces our shared commitment to learning, creativity, and cultural exchange," remarked Thomas Varghese, CEO of KBF.

Continuing her father's legacy, Varma plans to revive the Centre for Culture and Art in New Delhi, with the inaugural chapter set to open by mid-2026. Her entrepreneurial journey, which began at 18, has culminated in significant contributions to various fields, including education and the arts.

