MiG-21's Final Flight: A Glorious Farewell

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the MiG-21 as a symbol of national pride at its decommissioning event. The ceremony in Chandigarh marked the end of an era after six decades of service to the Indian Air Force.

Attended by top military brass, the event underscored the MiG-21's significant contributions, including its pivotal role in historic missions such as the 1971 war and the 2019 Balakot air strikes.

Singh underscored the MiG-21's importance in Indo-Russian relations, announcing a commemorative stamp to honor its legacy. Despite its retirement, the aircraft's spirit inspires the development of future indigenous defense technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)