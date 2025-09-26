Left Menu

MiG-21's Final Flight: A Glorious Farewell

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the MiG-21's illustrious 62-year service at its decommissioning ceremony in Chandigarh, emphasizing its national significance and Indo-Russian ties. Singh commemorated the aircraft's role in strengthening India's military capabilities and announced a special commemorative stamp in its honor.

Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the MiG-21 as a symbol of national pride at its decommissioning event. The ceremony in Chandigarh marked the end of an era after six decades of service to the Indian Air Force.

Attended by top military brass, the event underscored the MiG-21's significant contributions, including its pivotal role in historic missions such as the 1971 war and the 2019 Balakot air strikes.

Singh underscored the MiG-21's importance in Indo-Russian relations, announcing a commemorative stamp to honor its legacy. Despite its retirement, the aircraft's spirit inspires the development of future indigenous defense technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

