Unveiling the Legacy: Dr. Manmohan Singh Research Centre and Library

The Congress party recently unveiled a library dedicated to former prime minister Manmohan Singh at its headquarters, marking a significant addition to its storied history. The event coincided with Singh's 93rd birthday and was graced by Sonia Gandhi, who inaugurated the Dr. Manmohan Singh Research Centre and Library at the Indira Bhawan in New Delhi.

This library, housing over 1,200 books, serves as a repository of India's and the Congress party's historical journey. Notable sections are dedicated to figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It also includes rare photographs, such as those of the Constituent Assembly and pivotal moments during Singh's term as Finance Minister.

Rahul Gandhi stated that the library honors Singh's legacy of simplicity and honesty, aiming to inspire future generations about true service to the nation. Besides political history, the library features works on diplomacy, bilateral ties, and literary contributions from various leaders, enriching its diverse collection.

